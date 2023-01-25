Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Jan. 17-24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 581 calls for service.

Arrests

Jan. 14, Nathaniel H. Jones, 39, Westport Island, violating condition of release, on Route 1, Edgecomb

Jan. 17, Tennyson E. Lincoln, 19, Somerville, domestic violence assault, on Patricktown Road, Somerville

Jan. 18, Kyle J. Conrad, 29, Nobleboro, domestic violence criminal mischief, on Lily Drive, Nobleboro

Jan. 18, Austin Smith, 25, Newcastle, Knox County warrant for failure to appear on a criminal mischief charge, on Main Street, Newcastle

Jan. 19, Patrick R. Alexander, 26, Bowdoinham, two Kennebec County warrants for failure to appear on a criminal mischief charge and failure to appear on an assault charge, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

Jan. 22, Ashley Whitson-Leath, 40, Westbrook, Biddeford Police Department warrant for failure to appear and operating after suspension, on Back Meadow Road, Nobleboro

Summons

Jan. 22, Nicki Winchenbach, 39, Cushing, operating after suspension, on Blackberry Lane, Nobleboro

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Jan. 19, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on East River Road in Whitefield involving Johnna Sheaffer, 58, of Whitefield. Sheaffer was operating her 2016 Nissan Rogue south when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck, causing functional damage to the driver’s side corner of her vehicle. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 20, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Patricktown Road in Somerville involving Sean M. Paradis, 42, of Waterville. Paradis was operating his 2022 Chevrolet Trax east when his vehicle slid off the road coming down a hill. As a result, his vehicle went off the road on the right side and hit a small group of trees. His vehicle went off the roadway due to snowy conditions and operating too fast for the road conditions. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Pension Ridge Road in Boothbay involving Michael L. Whitney, 49, of Boothbay. Whitney was operating his 2017 Dodge Ram 250, plowing and sanding in very slippery conditions. When he approached a steep bend, on a steep hill, his vehicle began to slide. As a result, his vehicle went off the roadway to the right and into a ditch. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 32 in Bristol involving Samuel A. Hafford, 71, of Bremen. Hafford was operating his 2006 GMC 1500 south when he struck a deer in the roadway. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

