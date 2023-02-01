Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24-31. Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service.

Arrests

Jan. 25, Jessica Hooper, 32, Boothbay Harbor, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs; unlawful possession of scheduled drug; violating condition of release, and a Waldo County warrant for a bail revocation – motion to terminate deferment, on Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor

Jan. 28, Gerald A. Bodmer, 80, Westport Island, operating under the influence, on Main Road, Westport Island

Jan. 29, Shaun M. Brown, 40, Dresden, operating under the influence, on Route 1, Newcastle

Jan. 30, Christy M. Perce, 44, Wiscasset, assault (two charges); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and false public alarm or report, on Federal Street, Wiscasset

Summonses

Jan. 25, Allison Chase, 45, Jefferson, assault, on Village Street, Jefferson

Jan. 28, Derek C. Patterson, 34, Shippensburg, Pa., assault, on Pemaquid Villas Road, Bristol

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Jan. 24, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Mills Road in Whitefield involving Lisa M. Peaslee, 44, of Whitefield, and Robert R. Gagnon, 31, of Augusta. Peaslee had stopped her 2009 Hyundai Elantra at the stop sign on Mills Road. Gagnon was operating his 1989 Ford eastbound on Route 126 when he started making a right turn onto Mills Road and struck Peaslee’s vehicle. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 25, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Academy Hill in Newcastle involving Henry A. Maddox, 17, of Newcastle, and Isaac D. Thompson, 17, of South Bristol. Maddox was operating his 2017 Subaru Legacy and pulling into a parking spot when he hit the rear driver’s side of Thompson’s 2012 Volkswagen Jetta, which was already parked. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 25, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Bremen involving Charles A. Hayes, 32, of Nobleboro. Hayes was operating his 2004 Dodge Ram 15 northbound when his vehicle slid on ice and went off the roadway to the right. He then hit a tree before coming to a stop and causing damage to the passenger side of his vehicle. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

