Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 31 to Feb. 7. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 973 calls for service.

Recent summonses

Jan. 31, Jeremy J. Johnson Jr., 28, Waldoboro, allowing dog to be at large, on Manktown Road, Waldoboro, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.

Jan. 31, Justin M. Lewis, 43, Boothbay, leaving scene of motor vehicle crash, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

Feb. 1, Amanda Welch, 40, Whitefield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Mills Road, Whitefield, by Det. Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Feb. 2, John P. Lawson, 30, Damariscotta, operating vehicle while license is suspended or revoked, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Arrests

Jan. 31, Erin C. Finch, 46, Chelsea, Lincoln County warrant, failure to appear on an operating after suspension charge, on Rockland Road, Whitefield.

Jan. 31, Amanda Welch, 40, Whitefield, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, and violating condition of release, on Jefferson Road, Whitefield.

Feb. 1, Christina M. Doray, 42, Dresden, operating under the influence, Calls Hill Road, Dresden.

Feb. 3, Wyatt M. Reed, 28, Whitefield, violating protective order and drug equipment violation, Pittston Road, Whitefield.

Feb. 5, Patrick G. Wyman, 27, Kingfield, domestic violence assault – priors, on Beath Road, Boothbay.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Jan. 31, a crash occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Katia A. Holmes, 41, of Albion. Holmes was operating her 2006 Subaru Forester southbound when she went off the right side onto the soft shoulder. Holmes then over-corrected and went across the road, where her vehicle overturned and landed on the left shoulder/embankment. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was investigating officer.

On Jan. 31, a crash occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Nancy E. Stewart, 68, of Waldoboro. Stewart was operating her 2016 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when she veered off the road to the right and struck a “school bus stop ahead” flashing sign. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 1, a crash occurred on Calls Hill Road in Dresden involving Christina M. Doray, 42, of Dresden. Doray was operating her 2012 Dodge Ram 25 northbound when she drove past a flagger and ran over some cones, before hitting outriggers and scraping her left front quarter panel with a parked 2015 Peterbilt Bucket Truck, causing damage to the wheel and tire of her vehicle. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 1, a crash occurred on Cooper Road in Whitefield involving Hope G. Plummer, 63, of Whitefield and Casey P. D’Orio, 19, of Whitefield. D’Orio was operating his 2010 Subaru Forester southbound on Cooper Road, approaching the intersection with Hunts Meadow Road, when Plummer, who was operating her 2014 Subaru Forester eastbound on Hunts Meadow Road, did not stop at the stop sign at the end of Hunts Meadow Road and attempted to beat D’Orio through the intersection. As a result, D’Orio t-boned Plummer’s vehicle on the driver’s side, causing her vehicle to spin around in the intersection before both vehicles came to rest in a snowbank. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

