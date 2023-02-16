Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 187 calls for service for the period of Feb. 7-14. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,160 calls for service.

Arrests

Feb. 3, Wesley W. Hamor, 41, Bar Harbor, Hancock County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset

Feb. 7, Mark W. Harrison Jr., 40, Georgetown, two Cumberland County District Court warrants for violation of bail, at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset

Feb. 13, Austin Smith, 25, Newcastle, terrorizing, stalking – serious inconvenience/emotional distress, and disorderly conduct, on West Hamlet Road, Newcastle

Summonses

Feb. 10, Albert T. Peaslee Jr., 39, Richmond, operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Wiscasset Road, Whitefield

Feb. 11, George T. Swope, 41, Southport Island, criminal trespass, for an incident that occurred on Dec. 8, 2022, on Sawyers Pond Road, Southport Island

Feb. 11, Henry E. Mayer, 44, Boothbay Harbor, criminal trespass for an incident that occurred on Dec. 8, 2022, on Sawyers Pond Road, Southport Island

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Feb. 8, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Roberts Road in Nobleboro involving Casey M. Colby, 43, of Wiscasset. Colby was operating her 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her vehicle on the ice and struck a tree. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 8, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Newcastle involving Mark C. Peterson, 67, of Jefferson. Peterson was operating his 2000 Honda Civic northbound when he went off the road on the left side as the road turns, scraped the guardrail, then continued off the road to the left after the guardrail, jumped a snow bank, and ended up in a field. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

