Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 173 calls for service for the period of Feb. 14-21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,333 calls for service.
Arrests
Feb. 14, Brandon E. Conners, 27, Dresden, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Carriage Court, Dresden
Feb. 17, Shawn D. Ellingwood, 33, Lisbon Falls, Androscoggin County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic violence assault charge, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset
Feb. 21, Carryton R. Edwards, 35, Rockland, two warrants – one for failure to appear out of Knox County and one for failure to appear out of Cumberland County, on Route 1, Edgecomb
Feb. 21, Austin Smith, 25, Newcastle, terrorizing and violating condition of release, on West Hamlet Road, Newcastle
Summonses
Feb. 17, Devan L. Anderson, 35, Bremen, operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Biscay Road, Bremen
Feb. 19, Kolbie-Jo L. Danforth, 29, Readfield, violating condition of release, on Gates Road, Jefferson
Feb. 20, Douglas P. Davis, 33, Westport Island, operating while license is suspended or revoked (prior), on Main Road, Westport
Motor-vehicle crashes
On Feb. 14, motor-vehicle crash occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Samantha A. Maynard, 31, of Jefferson. Maynard was operating her 2006 Chevrolet Aveo northbound while it was snowing and there was a coating of snow on the road. As a result, Maynard lost control on a hill and her vehicle spun out of control and crossed the centerline, going off the road to the left, before entering a ditch. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.
On Feb. 15, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Rosa S. Redonnett, 65, of Bristol. Redonnett was operating her 2019 Honda CR-V northbound when a deer ran out from the right side of the road and struck her vehicle in the center of the passenger side before running off. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.