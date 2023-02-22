Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 173 calls for service for the period of Feb. 14-21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,333 calls for service.

Arrests

Feb. 14, Brandon E. Conners, 27, Dresden, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Carriage Court, Dresden

Feb. 17, Shawn D. Ellingwood, 33, Lisbon Falls, Androscoggin County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic violence assault charge, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

Feb. 21, Carryton R. Edwards, 35, Rockland, two warrants – one for failure to appear out of Knox County and one for failure to appear out of Cumberland County, on Route 1, Edgecomb

Feb. 21, Austin Smith, 25, Newcastle, terrorizing and violating condition of release, on West Hamlet Road, Newcastle

Summonses

Feb. 17, Devan L. Anderson, 35, Bremen, operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Biscay Road, Bremen

Feb. 19, Kolbie-Jo L. Danforth, 29, Readfield, violating condition of release, on Gates Road, Jefferson

Feb. 20, Douglas P. Davis, 33, Westport Island, operating while license is suspended or revoked (prior), on Main Road, Westport

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Feb. 14, motor-vehicle crash occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Samantha A. Maynard, 31, of Jefferson. Maynard was operating her 2006 Chevrolet Aveo northbound while it was snowing and there was a coating of snow on the road. As a result, Maynard lost control on a hill and her vehicle spun out of control and crossed the centerline, going off the road to the left, before entering a ditch. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 15, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Rosa S. Redonnett, 65, of Bristol. Redonnett was operating her 2019 Honda CR-V northbound when a deer ran out from the right side of the road and struck her vehicle in the center of the passenger side before running off. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

