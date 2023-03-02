Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 192 calls for service for the period of Feb. 21-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,525 calls for service.

Arrests

Feb. 21, Mark A. James, 56, Edgecomb, Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear and operating after suspension, on Bath Road, Wiscasset

Feb. 23, Corey A. Frizzell, 43, Boothbay Harbor, Lincoln County warrant for negotiating a worthless instrument, on Butler Road, Boothbay

Feb. 26, Mark W. Diphillippo, 56, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, on Andrea Lane, Boothbay Harbor

Summonses

Feb. 23, Corey G. Smith, 45, Pittston, operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson

Feb. 26, Timothy J. Chadwick, 60, Alna, failure to submit to fingerprinting, on Alna Road, Alna

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Feb. 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Head Tide Road in Alna involving Floyd A. Hallett, 28, of Chelsea. Hallett was operating his 2019 Honda HR-V southbound traveling downhill. Hallett slid past the stop sign as he could not stop, due to snow and speed for the conditions. As a result, he struck a guardrail, causing right front quarter damage to his vehicle. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Back River Road in Boothbay involving James B. Murphy, 83, of Boothbay. Murphy was operating his 2016 Ford F-150 southbound when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the roadway on the right side, striking a mailbox and trees. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 25, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Anthony Nappi, 27, of Westport Island. Nappi was operating his 2019 Kia Soul southbound when he ran off the roadway on the right and struck two mailboxes. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 26, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Hendricks Hill Road on Southport Island involving Kade A. Smith, 27, of Boothbay Harbor. Smith was operating his 2018 Nissan Pathfinder northbound when he ran off the roadway on the right and struck the guardrail. Deputy Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 26, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 27 in Boothbay Harbor involving Christina L. Whitney, 28, of Boothbay. Whitney was operating her 2014 Subaru Outback northbound when she ran off the roadway on the right and struck the bridge railing. Deputy Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Feb. 26, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Adams Pond Road in Boothbay involving Omega P. Perry, 41, of Salina, Kan. Perry was operating his 2021 Hyundai Tucson northbound when he ran off the roadway on the right and into a ditch. Deputy Doyle was the investigating officer.

