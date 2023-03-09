Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 144 calls for service for the period of Feb. 28 to March 7. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 1,669 calls for service.

Arrests

March 3, Brandi Arsenault, 42, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, on Beath Road, Boothbay

March 5, James D. Tynan, 28, Waldoboro, operating under the influence and violating condition of release, on Route 17, Windsor

March 6, David E. Brown Jr., 47, Sabattus, Lincoln County warrant for violation of a protection order, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset

Summonses

March 2, Travis West, 38, Dresden, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Eddy Road, Edgecomb

March 6, Roy C. Elliott, 55, Farmington, operating while license is suspended or revoked (priors), on Rockland Road, Jefferson

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Feb. 28, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Townhouse Road in Whitfield involving Timothy J. Morey, 54, of Whitefield. Morey was operating his 2013 Audi S4 northbound when he traveled onto the soft shoulder/snow and lost control, causing him to go off the roadway on the right and strike two trees, causing back right and front right damage. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On March 1, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Ocean Point Road in Boothbay involving Merton E. Campbell, 51, of Alna, and Ashton A. Rego, 31, of Boothbay. Campbell was using his 2007 GMC 3500 plowing a driveway and backing into the roadway. Campbell stated he did not see Rego, who was operating his 2020 Chrysler Pacifica southbound on Ocean Point Road. As a result, Campbell backed into Rego, causing damage to the salt spreader on Campbell’s vehicle and passenger quarter panel and passenger side damage to Rego’s vehicle. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

On March 1, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Christian R. Jewett, 28, of Boothbay. Jewett was operating her 2012 Cadillac CTS southbound when a deer ran into the roadway. Jewett attempted to swerve to avoid the deer, but there was another car coming the opposite way. As a result, she struck the deer in the hind leg. Deputy Joseph Booth was the investigating officer.

On March 2, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Eddy Road in Edgecomb involving Athanase Lawless, 18, of Boothbay. Lawless was operating his 2010 Mercury Mariner northbound on Boothbay Road and was turning left onto Eddy Road when he lost traction on the Eddy Road in the snow and went off the roadway on the left, striking a mailbox and then a tree in a ditch. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

On March 2, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on River Road in Dresden involving Diane L. Savage, 76, of Dresden. Savage was operating her 2005 Ford Taurus northbound when she lost control on the slush/snow and went off the roadway to the left, striking a tree and causing front-end damage. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

