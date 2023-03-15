Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 222 calls for service for the period of March 7-14. Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 1,891 calls for service.

Arrests

March 13, David E. Brown Jr., 47, Sabattus, Lincoln County warrant for the charges of domestic violence stalking; violation of privacy and violation of a protection order, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset.

March 13, James D. Tynan, 28, Waldoboro, Oxford County warrant for failure to appear on a felony operating under the influence charge, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

March 14, Joshua E. Jones, 35, Jefferson, Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

Summonses

March 10, Kirsten Latter, 25, Warren, failure to notify owner of property damage accident, on Pond Road, Newcastle.

Motor-vehicle crash

March 10, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Back River Road in Boothbay involving Christopher L. Graves, 32, of Boothbay. Graves was operating his 2018 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when a deer ran into the road and was struck, heavily damaging the front of his vehicle. Deputy Joseph Booth was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

