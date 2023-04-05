Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 223 calls for service for the period of March 28 to April 4. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,596 calls for service.

Arrest

March 29, Christopher McInnis, 56, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, on Mills Road, Whitefield

Summons

March 29, Sonya L. Barter, 42, Saco, criminal mischief, on Barter Road, Boothbay Harbor

Motor-vehicle crashes

On March 28, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Zachary J. Bowers, 24, of Warren, and Christian L. Johnson, 16, of Thomaston. Bowers was operating his 2014 Toyota RAV4 southbound and Johnson was operating his 2010 Toyota Corolla behind Bowers’ vehicle. Bowers braked to go around a vehicle turning left onto Back Meadow Road and Johnson struck the rear of Bowers’ vehicle. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On March 29, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Dylan M. Holbrook, 30, of Wiscasset. Holbrook was operating his 2019 Dodge 1500 southbound when a deer crossed the road and was struck, causing significant damage to the front of his vehicle. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On March 29, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Barbara J. Wilson, 38, of Edgecomb, and Brandon G. Giles, 48, of Boothbay. Wilson said she was operating her 2017 Chevrolet Equinox northbound when Giles, who was also operating his 2019 GMC northbound in front of Wilson’s vehicle, slowed down to turn right, into a parking lot. Wilson stated she tried to go around Giles’ vehicle, but misjudged it, causing her to strike Giles’ vehicle in the rear. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On March 29, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Kayleigh I. Allen, 21, of Nobleboro. Allen was operating her 2007 Chrysler Sebring southbound when she went off the roadway to the right. Her vehicle then went over a small rise in the road and due to what appeared to be a high rate of speed, when she came over the rise, she braked on the edge of the double yellow line, overcorrected, turning back into her lane and going off the road. Deputy Burns was the investigating officer.

