Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of April 4-1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,792 calls for service.

Arrests

April 5, Robert W. Blanc, 39, South Bristol, Lincoln County warrant for violation of a protection order (prior conviction), on Bristol Road, Damariscotta

April 5, Joseph T. A. Boyington, 33, Dresden, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release, on Middle Road, Dresden

April 6, Corinne D. Gornto, 58, Southport Island, domestic violence assault (priors) and criminal mischief, on Cameron’s Point Road, Southport Island

April 6, Joseph T. A. Boyington, 33, Dresden, Sagadahoc County warrant for violation of bail, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

Motor-vehicle crashes

On April 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Bremen involving Barbara Harvey, 75, of Waldoboro. Harvey’s 2001 Ford Explorer was parked in a parking lot, facing westbound. Harvey stated that she has had transmission problems and that while the vehicle was parked and unattended, it came out of gear and rolled downhill eastbound, crossed the road and struck some trees, causing rear damage. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On April 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving Lewis E. Boucher, 80, of Bristol and Lily Dlin, 21, of Blue Bell, Pa. Dlin was operating her 2019 Subaru northbound on Main Street and continued across the roadway in order to enter onto Mills Road. Boucher was operating his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on Main Street and struck Dlin’s vehicle. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

