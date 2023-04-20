Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 199 calls for service for the period of April 11-18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,991 calls for service.

Arrests

April 11, Brandon E. Amborn, 26, Rockport, Knox County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

April 15, Brittany J. Lilly, 35, Wiscasset, Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, on Sheepscot Road, Newcastle

Summonses

April 12, a 15-year-old female juvenile from Boothbay, criminal mischief for an incident in Boothbay

April 14, Jacob B. Lorance, 34, Litchfield, operating after license is suspended or revoked (prior), on Pond Road, Newcastle

April 15, Jackie M. Giles, 45, Damariscotta, operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, on Pond Road, Newcastle

April 16, Cyrus L. Alley, 20, South Thomaston, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, on Route 1, Newcastle

Motor-vehicle crashes

On April 11, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Karen S. Filler, 79, of Damariscotta. Filler was operating her 2018 Subaru Outback northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the left side and was struck. Sgt. Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On April 12, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Townsend Avenue in Boothbay Harbor involving Mariah L. Andrews, 18, of Boothbay, and Stanley W. Barter, 63, of Boothbay. Andrews was backing her 2005 Saab 9-5 out of a parking space when her brakes went out, causing the rear of her vehicle to strike Barter’s 2018 Dodge Durango, which was unoccupied. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On April 15, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Kerry Emanuel, 67, of Bristol. Emanuel was operating his 2011 Toyota Prius southbound when a deer came from the right side of the road and struck the front end of his vehicle. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

