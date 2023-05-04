Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 250 calls for service for the period of April 25 to May 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,429 calls for service.

Arrests

April 26, Kasey A. Graves, 20, Boothbay, violating a protection from harassment order, at the Lincoln County Courthouse, Wiscasset

April 27, Sabrina McFarland, 30, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, on Route 1, Newcastle

April 27, Jeffrey Grant, 58, Edgecomb, solicitation of a child to commit a prohibited act, on Boothbay Road, Edgecomb

April 30, Ali K. Hartley, 33, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, on Back River Road, Boothbay

May 1, Ashley N. Orne, 36, Newcastle, Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

May 1, Shane M. Sykes, 32, Augusta, Knox County warrant for failure to appear on charges of assault; possession of drugs, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset

Summonses

April 29, Michael A. Lonnee, 38, Randolph, operating after habitual offender revocation – prior and violating condition of release, on Main Street, Whitefield.

May 1, Brendon M. McLellan, 37, Edgecomb, operating with a suspended registration, on River Road, Newcastle.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On April 25, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Casey A. Poland, 28, of Walpole. Poland was operating is 2018 Dodge Ram northbound when he stated he fell asleep and ran off the roadway on the right side, striking and damaging a sign, before traveling down an embankment, causing damage to the passenger side front quarter panel, passenger side bumper and under carriage. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On April 25, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving Raymond J. Ference, 83, of Bremen, and Megan A. Bonti, 24, of Bristol. Ference was backing his 2011 Honda CRV into a parking space, when he misjudged the backing, causing the back right quarter of his vehicle to strike the passenger’s side of Bonti’s 2004 Honda Civic. Bonti was sitting in her vehicle while it was parked. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

On April 26, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on North Newcastle Road in Newcastle involving Caroline R. Hyson, 37, of South Bristol. Hyson was operating her 2012 Toyota Camry southbound when her vehicle went off the roadway on the right side, driving on the edge of the road before hitting a utility pole with the side of her car. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On April 28, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Nacia D. Miller, 63, of Augusta, and Guy C. Marshall, 63, of Southport. Miller was traveling eastbound when she stopped at the stop sign held up at the beginning of the work zone on Route 17, in Jefferson, when Marshall, who was traveling behind her, rear-ended her vehicle with his 2019 Ford F150. Deputy Burns was the investigating officer.

