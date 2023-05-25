Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of May 16-23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,113 calls for service.

Arrests

May 16, Albert T. Peaslee Jr., 40, Dresden, domestic violence assault (priors – domestic violence); robbery; elevated aggravated assault; kidnapping and obstructing report of crime, on Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield

May 18, Nathaniel H. Jones, 40, Westport Island, domestic violence assault and violating condition of release, on Main Road, Westport Island

May 18, Tyler Greenleaf, 52, of Westport Island, domestic violence assault, on Main Road, Westport Island

May 19, Winifred C. Davenport, 38, of Cushing, Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

May 19, Shawna M. Condon, 23, Somerville, domestic violence assault, on Patricktown Road, Somerville

Summonses

May 18, John K. Henderson, 38, of Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, on Alna Road, Wiscasset

May 19, Jeffrey C. St. Peter Jr., 18, of Chelsea, furnishing a place for minors to consume/possess liquor, on South Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield.

May 19, a 17-year-old female juvenile from Richmond, minor consuming liquor, on South Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield.

May 21, Ann Smith, 57, of Bremen, operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Boothbay Road, Edgecomb.

May 21, Jacob R. Masters, 18, of Bristol, place for minors to consume/possess liquor, on Knipe Masters Road, Bremen.

On May 21, the LCSO responded to an underage party on Knipe Masters Road in Bremen. As a result of the investigation the following were issued summonses for consumption of alcohol by a minor: Ashton Seiders, 18, of Bristol; a 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson; Michael Melehov, 18, of Walpole; Jack Lee, 18, of Bremen; Zoe Maltese, 18, of Camden, a 17-year-old female from New Harbor; Marley LeBel, 18, of Nobleboro; Madison Phelps, 18, of Edgecomb; Andrea Benner, 18, of Nobleboro; Dylan Hatch, 18, of Bristol; and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Bristol.

Motor-vehicle crash

On May 16, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Tess E. Sprague, 22, of Waldoboro. Sprague was operating her 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound when she struck a deer, which was coming from the east side, causing damage to the right front fender and hood of her vehicle. Deputy Mark Fortin was the investigating officer.

