Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 253 calls for service for the period of May 23-30. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,366 calls for service.

Arrests

May 23, Edwin Wiggins, 69, Bristol, domestic violence assault, on Route 32, Bristol

May 26, Terrence M. Fitzgerald, 57, Chelsea, OUI, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson

May 27, Susan M. Genett, 51, Camden, failure to give correct name, address, or date of birth and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Augusta Road, Whitefield

May 29, Dana S. Page, 60, Boothbay, Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear; failure to register vehicle and improper plates, on Western Avenue, Boothbay Harbor

May 30, Diane Lumbard, 58, Somerville, domestic violence assault, on Somerville Road, Somerville

Summonses

May 23, Marie Stover, 58, Waldoboro, allowing dog to be at large, on Gross Neck Road, Waldoboro

May 24, Stuart C. S. Wyman, 32, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, on Bath Road, Wiscasset

May 25, Mary A. Temple, 53, Hallowell, operating after license suspension, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro

May 26, a 17-year-old male juvenile was issued a summons for driving to endanger, on Bristol Road, Bristol

May 29, Jose L. Cuestas Cardenas, 25, Old Orchard, failing to make oral or written accident report, on West Island Way, Edgecomb

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 29, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Village Way in Edgecomb involving Jose L. Cuestas Cardenas, 25, of Old Orchard Beach. Cuestas Cardenas was operating his 2020 Tesla eastbound when he crossed the centerline and exited the road. He continued onto a lawn and struck a stone wall. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

