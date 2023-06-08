Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 217 calls for service for the period of May 30-June 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,583 calls for service.

Arrests

June 1, Seth W. Vallier, 44, of Augusta, violation of a protection order, on Cross Point Road, Edgecomb.

June 2, Nathaniel H. Jones, 40, of Westport Island, violation of a protection order, on Main Road, Westport Island.

June 3, Ashley E. Robinson, 48, of Alna, domestic violence assault, on Lothrop Road, Alna.

June 4, Ronald J. Labonty, 54, of Newcastle, OUI, on Route 1, Newcastle.

June 4, Timothy P. Simmons, 61, of Nobleboro, OUI, on US Route 1, Nobleboro.

Summonses

May 31, Kristina M. Donahue, 43, of Damariscotta, attaching false plates and violating condition of release, on Route 1, Newcastle.

June 2, Matthew A. Robinson, 31, of Jefferson, criminal trespass, on North Mountain Road, Jefferson.

June 2, Sunil Jones, 21, of Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and trafficking in prison contraband, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

June 2, Casey Collins, 39, of Thomaston, trafficking in prison contraband, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 30, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Cooper Road in Whitefield involving Kellie Coates, 38, of Whitefield and David A. Thanhauser, 75, of Swanville. Coates was operating her 2016 Dodge westbound, approaching North Hunts Meadow Road. Thanhauser was stopped at the stop sign on North Hunts Meadow Road, in his 2018 Nissan Leaf. Thanhouser said he did not see Coates approaching and began to pull into traffic, failing to yield the right of way. As a result, Coates said she tried to stop, but could not and struck Thanhauser’s vehicle with her front passenger corner. Deputy Samuel Alexander was the investigating officer.

On May 30, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Mills Road in Newcastle involving Rudolf W. Graff, 90, of Newcastle and Barbara A. Wright, 70, of Nobleboro. Graf was operating his 2022 Subaru Outback northbound when he stated he fell asleep and veered into oncoming traffic, causing the front of his vehicle to strike the front of Wright’s southbound 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On June 1, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Mauria A. Obrien, 54, of Nobleboro and Timothy P. Simmons, 61, of Nobleboro. Obrien was operating her 2016 Mini Cooper northbound when she approached a construction zone and traffic was coming to a stop. As a result, she stopped and was rear-ended by Simmons, who was operating his 2010 Ford F150 behind her. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On June 3, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Andrew J. Spear, 67, of Boothbay. Spear was operating his 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander southbound when he struck a deer, which was standing in the middle of the roadway. His vehicle spun around when it hit the deer and came to rest facing north in the northbound lane. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

