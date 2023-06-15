Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 434 calls for service for the period of May 30 through June 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,800 calls for service.

Arrests

June 1, Seth W. Vallier, 44, Augusta, violation of a protection order, on Cross Point Road, Edgecomb

June 2, Nathaniel H. Jones, 40, Westport Island, violation of a protection order, on Main Road, Westport Island

June 3, Ashley E. Robinson, 48, Alna, domestic violence assault, on Lothrop Road, Alna

June 4, Ronald J. Labonty, 54, Newcastle, OUI, on Route 1, Newcastle

June 4, Timothy P. Simmons, 61, Nobleboro, OUI, on Route 1, Nobleboro

June 6, Ashley E. Robinson, 48, Alna, violation of conditional release, on George Wright Road, Woolwich

June 9, Dylan G. Russ, 21, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence terrorizing, on McClintock Street, Boothbay Harbor

Summonses

May 31, Kristina M. Donahue, 43, Damariscotta, attaching false plates and violating condition of release, on Route 1, Newcastle

June 2, Matthew A. Robinson, 31, Jefferson, criminal trespass, on North Mountain Road, Jefferson

June 2, Sunil Jones, 21, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and trafficking in prison contraband, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

June 2, Casey Collins, 39, Thomaston, trafficking in prison contraband, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

June 6, Garrett L. Prior, 22, Bremen, attaching false plates, on Waldoboro Road, Bremen

June 9, Jason W. Davis, 48, Augusta, operating after license suspension, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson

June 12, Zaida Perdomo, 30, of Bronx, N.Y., operating vehicle without a license, on Route 1, Newcastle

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 30, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Cooper Road in Whitefield involving Kellie Coates, 38, of Whitefield, and David A. Thanhauser, 75, of Swanville. Coates was operating her 2016 Dodge westbound, approaching North Hunts Meadow Road. Thanhauser was stopped at the stop sign on North Hunts Meadow Road in his 2018 Nissan Leaf. Thanhouser said he did not see Coates approaching and began to pull into traffic, failing to yield the right of way. As a result, Coates said she tried to stop, but could not and struck Thanhauser’s vehicle with her front passenger corner. Deputy Samuel Alexander was the investigating officer.

On May 30, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Mills Road in Newcastle involving Rudolf W. Graff, 90, of Newcastle, and Barbara A. Wright, 70, of Nobleboro. Graf was operating his 2022 Subaru Outback northbound when he said he fell asleep and veered into oncoming traffic, causing the front of his vehicle to strike the front of Wright’s southbound 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On June 1, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Mauria A. Obrien, 54, of Nobleboro, and Timothy P. Simmons, 61, of Nobleboro. Obrien was operating her 2016 Mini Cooper northbound when she approached a construction zone and traffic was coming to a stop. As a result, she stopped and was rear-ended by Simmons, who was operating his 2010 Ford F150 behind her. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On June 3, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Andrew J. Spear, 67, of Boothbay. Spear was operating his 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander southbound when he struck a deer, which was standing in the middle of the roadway. His vehicle spun around when it hit the deer and came to rest facing north in the northbound lane. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On June 8, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Patterson Road in Dresden involving Wayne S. Belanger, 60, of Augusta. Belanger was operating his 2016 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound when he stated he lost traction on the wet road and his vehicle left roadway and struck a tree, causing front damage. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

On June 9, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving Paul D. Mathews, 73, of Newcastle, and Mary L. McDougle, 76, of Newcastle. Mathews was operating his 2020 Honda Odyssey northbound and was about to drive onto Academy Hill Road, when McDougle failed to yield and collided with him in her 2018 Jeep Wrangler. McDougle was crossing the intersection onto Mills Road when the crash occurred. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

