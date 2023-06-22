Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 237 calls for service for the period of June 13-20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 5,037 calls for service.

Arrests

June 17, John J. Ronayne, III, Waterville, Penobscot County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

June 17, Randy S. Bennett, 33, Mexico, Oxford County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

June 18, Nadia N. Carter, 31, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (two priors), violating condition of release, and operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street, Newcastle

Summonses

June 15, Daniel V. Miller, 41, Boothbay Harbor, assault, on Union Street, Boothbay Harbor

June 16, Iulian Vasinca, 26, Vancouver, Wash., criminal trespass, on Heron Cove Road, Boothbay Harbor

June 17, Kayla Pooler, 28, Bristol, operating vehicle with expired temporary registration, on Route 1, Edgecomb

June 17, Kelly Robbins, 53, Lake Isabella, Mich., leaving the scene of an accident, on Eastern Avenue, Boothbay Harbor

Motor-vehicle crashes

On June 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Mathew Longanecker, 47, of Hamden, Conn. Longanecker was operating his 2015 Kia Soul northbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with his vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On June 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bayview Road in Nobleboro involving Robert B. Allensworth, 75, of Wellesley, Mass., and Natalie G. Burns, 21, of Nobleboro. Allensworth’s 2017 Mercedes-Benz was parked illegally on Bayview Road. Burns was backing her 2019 Ford F150 out of a driveway and backed into Allensworth’s vehicle. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

