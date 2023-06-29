Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 184 calls for service for the period of June 20-27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 5,221 calls for service.

Arrests

June 20, Dustin R. Dalton, 39, Dresden, Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear after bail, on Wawenock Road, Edgecomb

June 22, Jason T. Weeks, 44, Waldoboro, Knox County warrant for failure to appear on an operating after suspension charge, on Partridge Lane, Nobleboro

June 23, Robert Prescott, 52, Somerville, domestic violence aggravated assault and cruelty to animals, on Turner Ridge Road, Somerville

June 23, James Brawn, 36, Dresden, Sagadahoc County warrant for failure to appear, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, where he turned himself in and was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail

June 24, Ali Hartley, 33, Boothbay Harbor, violating condition of release, on Heron Cove Road, Boothbay Harbor

Summonses

June 21, Holly Thibodeau, 51, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Partridge Lane, Nobleboro.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On June 20, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Academy Hill in Newcastle involving Thomas A. Morin, 55, of Sidney. Morin was operating his 2017 Dodge southbound when a white pickup truck operating northbound approached him. Morin stated a large piece of wood came out of the back of the pickup, went airborne, and landed on the road in front of him. As a result, Morin drove over it, causing minor damage to the bottom front of his vehicle. The other vehicle did not stop. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On June 22, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Ocean Point Road in Boothbay Harbor involving Pauline T. Dion, 67, of East Boothbay. Dion was operating her 2013 BMW X5 southbound when she struck a deer in the roadway. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On June 24, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Meghann Davis, 42, of Brunswick and Mason Grund, 19, of Hampden. Davis was operating her 2022 Toyota Corolla southbound behind Grund’s 2013 Volkswagen Passat. Grund slowed down and Davis struck the rear of his vehicle. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

