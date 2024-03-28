Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report March 28, 2024 at 10:52 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Police ReportLincoln County Sheriff’s ReportLincoln County Sheriff’s ReportLincoln County Sheriff’s ReportLincoln County Sheriff’s Report Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!