Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 31 to Jan. 7

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 142 calls for service for the period of Dec. 31 to Jan. 7. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 142 calls for service.

Summons

Jan. 2, Zane C. Fairservice, 39, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons for driving to endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Caleb Fortin.

Arrests

Dec. 30, Robert Morales, 29, of Westfield, Mass., was arrested by the Springfield Police Department, Massachusetts, on a warrant issued by Lincoln County for Detective Scott Hayden for charges of robbery, theft, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, assault, and criminal mischief in reference to an incident in Waldoboro on Sept. 18. Morales was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail by Transport Deputy James Read and Detective Hayden.

Jan. 2, Brittany Burns, 40, of Bristol, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Poor Farm Road, Bristol, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Jan. 3, Bonnie D. Heath, 65, of Jefferson, was arrested in Pittston for domestic violence assault, in connection with an incident in Jefferson, by Detective Hayden.

Jan. 3, Caleb N. Fitzgerald, 28, of Boothbay, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Valley Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Fortin, who was assisted by Deputy Ryan Chubbuck.

Jan. 3, Zachary C. Hansen, 22, of Brunswick, was arrested for domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, and violating condition of release, on Federal Street, Wiscasset, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, who was assisted by Deputy David Bellows.

Jan. 7, Joshua R. Greenleaf, 31, of Boothbay, was arrested for operating under the influence and failing to make oral or written accident report, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Accidents

On Dec. 31, an accident occurred on Route 32 in Bremen involving Liam J. Gilbert, 18, of Bremen. Gilbert was operating his 2006 Ford F-150 northbound when he went off the roadway and struck a tree. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 31, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Barry N. Dubord, 70, of Jefferson. Dubord was operating his 2019 Subaru Impreza northbound when he lost control of his vehicle around a curve and slid off the roadway into a tree. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 1, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Zane C. Fairservice, 39, of Wiscasset. Fairservice was operating his 1999 Toyota 4Runner northbound behind another vehicle when he attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him on the right-hand side of the road. As he was attempting to illegally pass the vehicle in front of him, he struck the guardrail. When he struck the guardrail, it caused his vehicle to flip over the guardrail and roll over several times off the right-hand side of the road, toward the ditch. Fairservice’s vehicle came to rest after striking several trees at the bottom of the ditch. Deputy Fortin was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 1, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Courtney J. Allen, 28, of Wiscasset. Allen was operating her 2007 Chevrolet Malibu southbound when she looked away for a minute. As a result, she drove off the road on the right side, where the vehicle went down an embankment and into a ditch, causing damage to the front passenger corner. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 2, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Kevin L. Miller, 58, of Boothbay Harbor, and Dorothy Magadieu, 81, of Southport. Miller entered the roundabout in his 2017 Ford F-150. While he was driving around the circle, Magadieu failed to yield the right of way off Corey Lane and struck his vehicle with her 2012 Toyota Prius. Magadieu left the scene, but was located the next day. Deputy Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 3, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Somerville involving Hunter T. Moody, 17, of Windsor. A dump truck was traveling westbound and was partially in the opposite lane when Moody swerved to get out of the way. This caused his 2005 Volvo to go off the roadway, where he lost control, traveling entirely off the road. Deputy Sean Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 3, an accident occurred on Sproul Hill Road in Bristol involving Cameron R. Sennick, 25, of New Harbor, and George L. Benner, 60, of Bristol. Sennick was operating his 2018 Jeep Renegade northbound behind Benner’s 2011 GMC 1500. Benner stopped at an intersection to turn right. Sennick said he thought he saw the left signal and began to pass Benner on the right. Benner made the right turn and Sennick struck the rear of his vehicle. Deputy Pfahler was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 4, an accident occurred on Cape Newagen Road on Southport involving Taylor J. Lewis, 26, of Southport. Lewis was operating his 2006 BMW 3-series westbound and was unable to avoid striking a deer in the roadway. Sgt. Jared Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, an accident occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving William T. Tyson, 21, of Boothbay. Tyson was operating his 2010 Audi A5 northbound, too fast for the road conditions, when he crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway, and collided with a utility pole. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 6, an accident occurred on Augusta Road in Jefferson involving Joseph M. Burke, 31, of Vassalboro. Burke was operating his 2005 Dodge Ram southbound when he drifted onto the road shoulder and collided with a culvert, then a utility pole, before coming to rest facing northbound. Sgt. Mitkus was the investigating officer.

