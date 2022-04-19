Rollover in Downtown Damariscotta Leads to Criminal Charges April 19, 2022 at 4:36 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCar Rolls Over in Downtown Damariscotta, Spurs Criminal InvestigationDamariscotta Police ReportDamariscotta Police ReportDamariscotta Police ReportDamariscotta Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!