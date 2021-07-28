Serious Injuries Result of Two-Car Crash in Damariscotta July 28, 2021 at 4:22 pm Nate PooleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Police ReportWiscasset Police ReportLincoln County Sheriff’s ReportDamariscotta Police ReportWaldoboro Police Report Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!