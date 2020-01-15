Waldoboro Police Report

The Waldoboro Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 23 to Jan. 10:

Arrests

Joseph Blackler, 31, Waldoboro, warrant, Dec. 29.

Todd Dodge, 46, Waldoboro, warrant, Dec. 31.

Jill Lee, 35, Waldoboro, operating under the influence, Dec. 24.

Corey Main, 44, Waldoboro, warrant, Dec. 26.

Jordan Talbot, 22, Portland, operating under the influence, Dec. 28.

Sean Williams, 41, Waldoboro, violation of a protective order, Jan. 6.

Summonses

Rose Ayers, 30, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking, Jan. 7.

Farrah Boody, 34, Waldoboro, uninspected motor vehicle, Dec. 26.

Craig Curtis, 45, Wiscasset, uninspected motor vehicle, Dec. 28.

Robyn Hyler, 43, Cushing, uninspected motor vehicle, Dec. 26.

Glenn Lewis, 63, Waldoboro, defective motor vehicle, failure to display back registration plate, uninspected motor vehicle, Jan. 1.

Kevin Libby II, 31, Thomaston, failure to show proof of insurance, uninspected motor vehicle, Dec. 24.

Anthony McCullagh, 26, Damariscotta, operating after suspension, violation of condition of release, Dec. 30.

Shawn Sabins, 37, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release, warrant, Jan. 7.

David Sanborn, 24, Waldoboro, speeding, Jan. 5.

Angela Webster, 44, Waldoboro, uninspected motor vehicle, Dec. 26.

Investigations

Dec. 27: Officer Dwight Jones investigated a report of criminal mischief to a residence.

Dec. 27: Officer Jones investigated a report from C.N. Brown of a customer refusing to pay for $20 worth of gas after pumping it.

Jan. 9: Officer Jones investigated a report of a theft of a boat and motorcycle.

Officers responded to 519 calls for service.

