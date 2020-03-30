Waldoboro Police Report

The Waldoboro Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 3-19:
Arrests
Angelia Anderson, 29, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, domestic violence assault, March 15.
Bobby Boynton, 39, Jefferson, warrant, March 3.
Jeremy Griffin, 29, Waldoboro, warrant, March 15.
Emily Johnson, 28, Waldoboro, warrant, March 15.
Michelle Leonard, 53, Waldoboro, warrant, March 6.
Kimberly Wyke, 63, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct, March 3.
Kimberly Wyke, 63, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct, violation of condition of release, March 4.
Summonses
Amanda Ferguson, 30, Waldoboro, theft, violation of condition of release, March 10.
Matthew Graney, 24, Rockport, unregistered motor vehicle, March 9.
Kylie Lane, 18, Warren, operating after suspension, March 10.
Ashley Leonard, 31, Rockland, uninspected motor vehicle, March 6.
Kyle MacDougall, 41, Union, failure to show proof of insurance, March 7.
Alexander Schweighauser, 43, Boothbay, speeding, March 9.
Richard Sykes, 47, Waldoboro, operating after suspension, March 12.
Travis Ventimiglia, 32, Jefferson, failure to show proof of insurance, March 15.
Kory Whitfield, 42, Lincolnville, operating with an expired license, March 13.
Andrew Willis, 28, Waldoboro, operating after suspension, violation of condition of release, March 8.
Investigations
March 5: Officer Nathaniel Jack investigated a report of criminal mischief to a mailbox.
March 6: Officer Jeffery Fuller investigated a report of criminal mischief to a mailbox.
March 7: Officer Fuller investigated a report of criminal mischief to a mailbox.
Officers responded to 443 calls for service.