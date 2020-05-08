Waldoboro Police Report

The Waldoboro Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 19 to April 17:

Summonses

Megan Delaney, 32, Waldoboro, endangering the welfare of a child, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, operating under the influence, April 15.

John Staples, 57, Waldoboro, operating after suspension – habitual offender, April 11.

Wyatt Tompkins, 57, Waldoboro, operating after suspension, March 25.

Shylo Wall, 22, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, March 20.

Ashley Willey, 29, Thomaston, permitting unlawful use, March 25.

Investigations

March 28: Officer Dwight Jones investigated a report of a theft of tools.

April 10: Officer Jeffery Fuller investigated a report from Family Dollar of a possible shoplifter.

April 15: Officer Nathaniel Jack investigated a report of criminal mischief to the windshield of a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to 817 calls for service.

