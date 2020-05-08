Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Waldoboro Police Report

at

The Waldoboro Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 19 to April 17:

Summonses

Megan Delaney, 32, Waldoboro, endangering the welfare of a child, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, operating under the influence, April 15.

John Staples, 57, Waldoboro, operating after suspension – habitual offender, April 11.

Wyatt Tompkins, 57, Waldoboro, operating after suspension, March 25.

Shylo Wall, 22, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, March 20.

Ashley Willey, 29, Thomaston, permitting unlawful use, March 25.

Investigations

March 28: Officer Dwight Jones investigated a report of a theft of tools.

April 10: Officer Jeffery Fuller investigated a report from Family Dollar of a possible shoplifter.

April 15: Officer Nathaniel Jack investigated a report of criminal mischief to the windshield of a motor vehicle.

Officers responded to 817 calls for service.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company