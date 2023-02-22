The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for Jan. 14-30

Arrests

Jan. 22, Jacqueline Smollett, 39, Cushing, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release (five charges)

Jan. 25, Kaleb Goodison, 25, Bath, domestic violence terrorizing, burglary, and criminal mischief

Jan. 27, Sophia Avantaggio, 24, Bremen, operating under the influence (alcohol)

Jan. 30, Dean Henry, 33, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault

Summonses

Jan. 20, George Ganson, 39, Bristol, operating after license suspension

Jan. 22, John Chilton, 22, Camden, driving to endanger

Jan. 26, Seth Brown, 18, Liberty, operating after license suspension

Jan. 26, Brock Couillard, 43, Damariscotta, operating after license suspension

Jan. 27, Caroline Witwicki, 27, Charlotte, N.C., operating with suspended registration

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Jan. 16, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash at a private parking lot on Bath Road. Lisa Bennet, 61, of Woolwich, was legally parked. Timothy Harris, 53, of Wiscasset, was legally parked. Both vehicles backed from their spaces at the same time without seeing the other and struck. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 16, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash at a private parking lot on the Old Ferry Road. The vehicle of Madison Doucette, 26, of Wiscasset, was legally parked and unoccupied. Christopher Lewis, 46, of Walpole, struck the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 18, Officer Hunter Farrell responded to a two-vehicle crash on Birch Point Road. Brian Severance, 39 of Manchester, was traveling westbound and stopped at the stop sign. Andrew Fuller, 69, of Westport Island, was traveling westbound and struck the rear of Severance’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 20, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash in a private parking lot on Bath Road. Thomas R. Norko, 21, of Bowdoinham, was pulled into a gas pump. Kevin Steele, 45, of Richmond, was plowing the gas pump areas and backed into Norko. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 21, Officer Willhoite took a late report of a motor-vehicle crash in a private parking lot on Bath Road. Jesus E. Barrer Estrada, 52, of Woonsocket R.I., was parked legally with the vehicle unoccupied. Theodore Cocco, 57, of Waldoboro, was plowing and struck the vehicle of Estrada. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 23, Officer Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old Bath Road. Steven M. Smith, 28 of Wiscasset, was attempting to drive uphill into a private driveway. Due to the conditions he was unable and slid off the road and struck some trees. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 30, Chief Hesseltine responded to a single-vehicle crash on Alna Road. Chandler Moore, 22, of Jefferson, was traveling southbound on Alna Road. Due to road conditions the vehicle left the road way, rolled, and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.

