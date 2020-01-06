Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Dec. 16-31:

Arrests

Devere Cudo, 31, Farmingdale, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, operating under the influence (alcohol), Dec. 25.

Zachari Dalton, 32, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), Dec. 19.

Robert Desrosiers, 32, Damariscotta, operating under the influence (alcohol), Dec. 28.

Michael Dunning, 29, Bath, fugitive from justice, Dec. 22.

Jason Ladd, 35, Wiscasset, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, terrorizing, violation of condition of release, Dec. 28.

Michael Nappi, 37, Wiscasset, failing to make oral or written accident report, fugitive from justice, operating after license suspended, operating with suspended registration, Dec. 17.

Christie Tarbox, 29, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (alcohol), Dec. 27.

Summonses

Abby Bragdon, 33, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 23.

Brianna Breton, 18, Wiscasset, assault, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Dec. 19.

Owen Cunningham, 20, Liberty, failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding, Dec. 29.

Michael Fairservice, 42, Whitefield, failure to register vehicle, Dec. 26.

Matthew Hinkley, 31, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, Dec. 20.

Melissa Meister, 50, Woolwich, speeding, Dec. 27.

John Painter, 38, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, Dec. 23.

Matthew Pelletier, 34, Wiscasset, failure to provide proof of insurance, operating after suspension, Dec. 27.

