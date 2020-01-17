Advanced Search
Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 1-15:

Arrests

Lenan Garricks, 33, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, violating protective order, Jan. 10.

Ryan Murray, 27, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), Jan. 10.

Shena Thibeault, 38, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (alcohol), Jan. 2.

Summonses

Mara Hayford, 29, Kenduskeag, inspection, Jan. 12.

Kacie Smith, 29, Westport Island, inspection, Jan. 10.

Shena Thibeault, 38, Wiscasset, failure to register vehicle, Jan. 2.

