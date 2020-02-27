Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 1-15:
Arrests
Hunter Barnes, 25, Arrowsic, operating under the influence (combo), Feb. 2.
Jennifer Hudson, 31, Portland, fugitive from justice, Feb. 3.
Jesse Talty, 41, Knox, fugitive from justice, Feb. 5.
Summonses
Devin Alexander, 30, Wiscasset, operating vehicle with expired license, Feb. 1.
Anthony Brunelle, 21, Augusta, speeding, Feb. 15.
Anna Cushman, 50, Camden, speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 12.
John Ferreira, 45, Damariscotta, failure to register vehicle, Feb. 14.
Norman Fox III, 33, Bath, inspection, insurance, speeding, Feb. 1.
Serene Hart, 36, Harpswell, attaching false plates, Feb. 1.
Michael Howland, 57, Jefferson, insurance, speeding, Feb. 1.
Terry Ross, 58, Alna, speeding, Feb. 1.
Matthew Taylor, 32, Wiscasset, insurance, Feb. 1.
Joel Williams, 47, Edgecomb, operating while suspended or revoked, Feb. 5.
Accidents
There were 12 motor-vehicle accidents.