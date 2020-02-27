Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Police Report

at

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 1-15:

Arrests

Hunter Barnes, 25, Arrowsic, operating under the influence (combo), Feb. 2.

Jennifer Hudson, 31, Portland, fugitive from justice, Feb. 3.

Jesse Talty, 41, Knox, fugitive from justice, Feb. 5.

Summonses

Devin Alexander, 30, Wiscasset, operating vehicle with expired license, Feb. 1.

Anthony Brunelle, 21, Augusta, speeding, Feb. 15.

Anna Cushman, 50, Camden, speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 12.

John Ferreira, 45, Damariscotta, failure to register vehicle, Feb. 14.

Norman Fox III, 33, Bath, inspection, insurance, speeding, Feb. 1.

Serene Hart, 36, Harpswell, attaching false plates, Feb. 1.

Michael Howland, 57, Jefferson, insurance, speeding, Feb. 1.

Terry Ross, 58, Alna, speeding, Feb. 1.

Matthew Taylor, 32, Wiscasset, insurance, Feb. 1.

Joel Williams, 47, Edgecomb, operating while suspended or revoked, Feb. 5.

Accidents

There were 12 motor-vehicle accidents.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company