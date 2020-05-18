Advanced Search
Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 1-15:

Arrests

Melanie Ashton, 43, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, operating under the influence (alcohol) – one prior, May 8.

Elsie Cowing, 29, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (alcohol), May 7.

Zoe Hendricks, 18, Bowdoin, violating condition of release, May 7.

Glenn Lewis, 64, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release, May 5.

Adam Pinkham, 37, Boothbay, endangering the welfare of a child, operating after license suspension, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), May 9.

Lucas Shepherd, 21, Portland, assault, May 2.

Summonses

Julia Bergquist, 29, Portland, speeding, May 15.

Kain Koehling, 21, Phippsburg, speeding, May 13.

Kurt Kruger, 64, Westport, Conn., speeding, May 15.

Samuel Santis-Aguilar, 34, Chicago, Ill., motor-vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 4.

