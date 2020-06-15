Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 1-14:

Arrests

James Bergman, 38, Wiscasset, operating under the influence – one prior, June 1.

Hunter Proctor, 23, Dresden, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence (alcohol), June 11.

Summonses

Tamra Headrick-Bell, 39, Bremen, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release, June 5.

Erik Howard, 26, Wiscasset, speeding, June 5.

Keith Laney, 47, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, June 6.

Stephen Nason, 64, Gorham, speeding, June 13.

Bruce Orne, 26, Boothbay, speeding, June 13.

Craig Urwin, 34, Boise, Idaho, speeding, June 7.

Gwendolynn Wellman, 32, Friendship, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release, June 8.

