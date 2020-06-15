Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Wiscasset Police Report

at

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 1-14:

Arrests

James Bergman, 38, Wiscasset, operating under the influence – one prior, June 1.

Hunter Proctor, 23, Dresden, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence (alcohol), June 11.

Summonses

Tamra Headrick-Bell, 39, Bremen, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release, June 5.

Erik Howard, 26, Wiscasset, speeding, June 5.

Keith Laney, 47, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, June 6.

Stephen Nason, 64, Gorham, speeding, June 13.

Bruce Orne, 26, Boothbay, speeding, June 13.

Craig Urwin, 34, Boise, Idaho, speeding, June 7.

Gwendolynn Wellman, 32, Friendship, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release, June 8.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company