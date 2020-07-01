Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 14-30:

Arrests

Thomas Avery, 23, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, June 24.

Allen Barker, 53, Wiscasset, warrant for violation of bail conditions, June 15.

Shawn Day, 26, Waldoboro, operating under the influence, June 21.

William Dunning, 31, Wiscasset, warrant, June 25.

Jordan Glover, 23, Lisbon, leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, operating under the influence, June 24.

Kysten Wallace, 34, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, June 20.

Summonses

Octoavia Jean Baptiste, 23, Cranston, R.I., speeding, June 18.

Benjamin Dubord, 24, Dresden, driving to endanger, eluding an officer, failing to notify owner of an accident, June 18.

Stephen Glusker, 22, Augusta, speeding, June 23.

