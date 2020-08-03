Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 15-31:

Arrests

Sean Boynton, 52, Jefferson, attaching false plates, operating after habitual offender revocation, violation of condition of release, July 25.

Thomas Davis, 62, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, July 23.

Summonses

Cheri Bryant, 57, Bath, speeding, July 16.

Donovan Buck, 52, Belgrade, hands-free violation, July 21.

Kristen Campbell, 33, Trevett, failure to register a motor vehicle, July 27.

Slater Claudel, 28, Palermo, speeding, July 23.

Timothy Cunningham, 53, Dresden, speeding, July 17.

James Dalton Jr., 61, Chelmsford, Mass., speeding, July 25.

James Dickey, 59, Vinalhaven, speeding, July 22.

Bevin Dubrowski, 38, Houston, Texas, speeding, July 15.

Matthew Frank, 48, Farmington, hands-free violation, July 21.

Zachary Gagnon, 25, Gardiner, seat belt violation, July 22.

Velma Garricks, 36, Wiscasset, speeding, July 25.

Tori Gifford, 27, Bedford, N.H., hands-free violation, July 21.

Matthew Gurney, 30, Waterville, hands-free violation, July 21.

Edward Guthro, 55, Phippsburg, speeding, July 23.

Dylan Herald, 27, Damariscotta, inspection, speeding, July 21.

Thomas Hourihan, 31, Boothbay, speeding, July 22.

Jason Ladd, 36, Wiscasset, aggravated criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release.

Faith Lewis, 27, Edgecomb, speeding, July 16.

Nathan McDonald, 23, Wiscasset, operating without registration, July 18.

Joel Miller, 36, Palermo, speeding, July 23.

Jody Mills, 60, Wiscasset, seat belt violation, July 26.

James Murphy, 81, Boothbay, speeding, July 21.

Steven Murray, 31, Newburyport, Mass., criminal speeding, July 18.

Jennifer Rockwell, 30, Spruce Head, hands-free violation, July 21.

Susan Shingleton, 68, Wiscasset, speeding, July 25.

Magill Weber, 46, Kennebunk, speeding, July 21.

Heidi Weeks, 54, Cumberland Foreside, speeding, July 23.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

