Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Oct. 15-31:

Arrests

Christopher Ashton, 29, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Oct. 25.

Jason Ladd, 36, Wiscasset, warrant, Oct. 16.

Summons

Michael Pekich, 44, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking, Oct. 15.

Accidents

Oct. 18: Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a motorcycle crash on Old Bath Road. Jesse Cassidy, 30, of Woolwich, was traveling north when he lost control of his motorcycle. Speed is believed to have been a factor. Cassidy was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Oct. 20: Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a motor-vehicle accident on Birch Point Road. Leslie Harvey, 51, of Wiscasset, was driving north when she lost control of her vehicle, struck a concrete structure, and continued until striking a utility pole. Minor injuries were reported.

Oct. 21: Officer Willhoite responded to two-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Lynn Campbell, 55, of Berwick, was driving north when Benjamin Young, 61, of Albion, pulled out of Wiscasset Ford onto Route 1. Campbell could not stop in time and struck Young’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Oct. 22: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. Jeffrey Waldrop, 36, of Jefferson, was driving south behind Bruce Doughty, 80, of East Boothbay. Waldrop failed to stop in time and struck the rear of Doughty’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

