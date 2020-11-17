Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Nov. 1-15:

Arrest

Benjamin Dauphin, 33, Wiscasset, warrant, Nov. 14.

Summonses

Heather Bisson, 47, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking, Nov. 10.

Abby Bragdon, 34, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking, Nov. 5.

Jalaine Bryant, 55, Whitefield, operating after suspension with priors, Nov. 14.

Marie Jones, 20, Arlington, Va., operating with an expired license, Nov. 7.

Jacob Kaler, 41, Boothbay Harbor, operating after suspension, Nov. 4.

Michael Musoloff, 37, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, Nov. 12.

Accidents

Nov. 2: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Steven Teruel, 38, of Lewiston, was pulling out of a driveway northbound onto Bath Road. Donald Leis, 75, of Suffield, Conn., was driving east at a high rate of speed and struck the vehicle operated by Teruel. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 6: Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a one-vehicle accident on Birch Point Road. Kristy Espeaginnette, 41, of Wiscasset, was driving on Birch Point Road when a deer ran into the roadway and Espeaginnette was unable to avoid it. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 8: Sgt. Hatch responded to a one-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Aimee Bryer, 47, of Wiscasset, was driving on Bath Road when a deer ran into the roadway. Bryer was unable to avoid the deer and struck it. No injuries were reported.

