Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Nov. 15-30:

Arrests

Patricia Eon, 35, Wiscasset, warrant out of Rockingham County, N.H., Nov. 30.

Amber Golden, 28, Wiscasset, operating under the influence, Nov. 28.

Summonses

John Richardson, 60, Newport News, Va., operating after suspension, Nov. 17.

Levi Swan, 26, Jefferson, operating after suspension with priors, Nov. 21.

Accidents

Nov. 20: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Robert Smart, 68, of Oxford, was driving north when another vehicle entered his lane. To avoid the vehicle, Smart went off the road and struck a guardrail. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 21: Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Street. Peter Deraps, 69, of Richmond, was driving north on Main Street. Cynthia Roberts, 75, of Wiscasset, stopped at a red light and was struck by Deraps. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 24: Officer Willhoite responded to a one-vehicle accident on Westport Bridge Road. Xavier Layton, 19, of Westport Island, was driving east when the glare of an oncoming car’s headlights caused him to travel into the shoulder of the road. Layton lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. No injuries were reported.

Nov. 29: Officer Willhoite responded to a car vs. deer accident on Gardiner Road. James Nickolas, 25, of Bath, was driving south on Gardiner Road when a deer ran out in front of him. No injuries were reported.

