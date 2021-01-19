Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 1-15:

Arrests

Dustan Barnes, 31, Richmond, arrest warrant out of Cumberland County, Jan. 2.

Dean Caton, 23, Wiscasset, assault, Jan. 1.

William Dunning, 32, Wiscasset, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts violation of condition of release, Jan. 12.

William Dunning, 32, Wiscasset, trafficking in prison contraband, violation of condition of release, Jan. 12.

Jody Reed, 42, Wiscasset, leaving the scene of an accident, operating under the influence, Jan. 13.

Summonses

Cristy Brackett, 42, Auburn, operating with a suspended registration, Jan. 8.

Michael Hoffman, 44, Waldoboro, aggravated reckless conduct, Jan. 6.

Stanley Lawrence, 35, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, Jan. 12.

Kevin Li, 21, Brunswick, criminal speed, Jan. 14.

Shawn Newcomb, 50, Livermore Falls, failure to register a motor vehicle, Jan. 2.

James Paterson, 36, Alna, attaching false plates, operating after suspension, Jan. 11.

John Melero Rivera, 30, Rockland, criminal speed, Jan. 1.

Ayotunde Thompson, 39, Brunswick, failure to register a motor vehicle, Jan. 12.

Jeremy Wyman, 41, Wiscasset, criminal speed, Jan. 1.

Accidents

Jan. 9: Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a one-vehicle accident on Bath Road near the Wiscasset-Woolwich town line. Bertrand Lewis, 51, of Brockton, Mass., was driving south on Bath Road when the vehicle left the road. Lewis overcorrected and the vehicle slid across the roadway and struck a pole and a guardrail before it came to rest in a wooded area. Minor injuries were reported.

Jan. 11: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a deer vs. motor vehicle accident on Gardiner Road. Holly York, 36, of Fayette, was driving south when a deer ran into the road. York was unable to avoid the deer and struck it. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 13: Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a one-vehicle accident on Dickinson Road. Jody Reed, 42, of Wiscasset, was driving north when he left the road and struck a telephone pole. No injuries were reported.

