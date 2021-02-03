Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Jan. 15-31:

Arrests

Christopher Ashton, 29, Wiscasset, violation of conditions of release, Jan. 19.

Frank Atwood, 51, Bowdoinham, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime, Jan. 16.

James Bergmann, 39, Wiscasset, violation of conditions of release, Jan. 28.

Michael Capriole, 55, Wiscasset, criminal threatening, disorderly conduct/unreasonable noise, Jan. 27.

David Cressey, 39, Woolwich, arrest warrant out of Lincoln County, Jan. 16.

Kristin Crowley, 35, Wiscasset, aggravated criminal mischief, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), leaving the scene of an accident, violation of conditions of release, Jan. 30.

Benjamin Dauphin, 33, Wiscasset, arrest warrant, Jan. 29.

Peter Johannson, 57, Wiscasset, arrest warrant, Jan. 30.

Christopher Kelley, 38, Woolwich, operating under the influence (one prior), Jan. 30.

Kelly Willey, 42, Wiscasset, an arrest warrant, Jan. 29.

Summonses

Hilary Atwood, 45, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Jan. 16.

Zachary Bradford, 28, Wiscasset, failure to register a motor vehicle, Jan. 21.

David Cherkis, 52, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking, Jan. 30.

Barri Jones-Skalky, 60, Cortland Manor, N.Y., criminal speeding, Jan. 24.

Timothy Peaslee, 27, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, attaching false plates, Jan. 29.

Alexander Smith, 22, Edgecomb, criminal speeding, Jan. 20.

Emily Yates, 29, Wiscasset, failure to register a motor vehicle, Jan. 23.

