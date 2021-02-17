Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 1-15:

Arrests

Amber Ladd, 25, Wiscasset, criminal mischief, Feb. 2

Darren Pearce, 55, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Feb. 7.

Sean Williams, 42, Waldoboro, driving to endanger, attaching false plates, Feb. 3.

Summonses

Jenna Sullivan, 33, Bridgton, failure to register a motor vehicle, Feb. 5.

Austin Waning, 25, Nobleboro, failure to register a motor vehicle, Feb. 6.

Accidents

Feb. 1: Officer Scott Getchell responded to a single-vehicle accident on Old Ferry Road. Leeroy Wallace, 64, of Wiscasset, was driving on Old Gerry Road when road conditions caused his vehicle to slide off the road and strike a tree. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 3: Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Bath Road and Old Bath Road. Sean Williams, 43, of Waldoboro, was driving south when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a sign. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 10: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a single-vehicle accident on Gibbs Road. Aiden Foley, 18, of Wiscasset, was driving east when his vehicle hit ice, causing it to slide off the road. No injuries were reported.

Feb. 10: Officer Scott Getchell responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Evelyn Underwood, 24, of Bath, was driving north when she crossed the center lane and struck a tow truck operated by Tyler James, 26, of Damariscotta. Underwood and her minor passenger were transported by ambulance.

Feb. 13: Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Summer Street. Sarah Herde, 21, of Hingham, Mass., was driving north when her car slid due to the road conditions, struck a curb, and rolled onto its roof. No injuries were reported.

