Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Feb. 1-15:

Arrests

James Bergmann, 39, Wiscasset, violation of condition of release, Feb. 17.

Matthew Costa, 32, Bowdoinham, operating after suspension, operating with a suspended registration, warrant for failure to appear, Feb. 28.

Terry Couture, 36, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault with priors, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release, Feb. 18.

Wendy Couture, 32, Wiscasset, sale and use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Feb. 19.

Jake Swift, 27, Dresden, operating under the influence, Feb. 27.

Summonses

Justin Klajbor, 34, Gardiner, operating with an expired license, Feb. 19.

Jazmyne Lewis, 20, Boothbay, operating after license suspension, Feb. 27.

Randall Waltz, 58, Brunswick, operating after license suspension, Feb. 20.

Accidents

On Feb. 17, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle accident on Lowelltown Road. Rita Melville, 89, of Woolwich, was driving south when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree. Minor injuries were reported.

On Feb. 20, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle accident on Bath Road. Theodore Larkin, 33, of Warren, was driving north behind a vehicle operated by Ronald Saulnier, 40, of Gardiner. Saulnier applied his brakes due to two other vehicles in front of him coming to a stop. Larkin was unable to stop in time and struck the back of Saulnier’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

