Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 1-15:

Arrests

William Giles, 46, Westport Island, operating under the influence — priors, March 6.

Bonnie McAdams, 35, Edgecomb, operating under the influence, March 5.

Summonses

Daniel Davis, 40, Wiscasset, assault, March 6.

Ross Paquin, 36, Augusta, failure to register a motor vehicle, March 12.

Christopher Parks, 54, Yarmouth, operating with suspended license — priors, March 2.

Magdelena Posthumus, 32, Wiscasset, failure to register a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with an expired license, March 5.

Accidents

March 2: Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Bath Road and Beechnut Hill Road. Molly Goforth, 35, of Lisbon, stopped while waiting to turn left. Christopher Parks, 54, of Yarmouth, failed to stop and rear-ended Goforth. No injuries were reported.

