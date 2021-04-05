Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of March 15-31:

Arrests

Audrey Carlton, 26, Hallowell, operating under the influence — one prior, March 18.

Lawrence Eckert, 47, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, operating under the influence, operating with suspended registration, violating condition of release, March 17.

Sophie Gagnon, 34, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, March 28.

Robert Oferosky, 31, Damariscotta, harassment by telephone, terrorizing, March 28.

Ray Reed, 25, West Bath, warrant, March 24.

Summonses

Devin Alexander, 31, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, March 23.

Toni Brawn, 74, Wiscasset, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to stop for an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, March 31.

Benjamin Clifford, 26, Boothbay Harbor, criminal speeding, March 19.

Ian Hammar, 46, Alna, failure to register a motor vehicle, March 30.

Harry Hilton, 67, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, March 22.

Kurtis Levesque, 39, Nobleboro, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, March 28.

Eileen Lewandowski, 59, Jefferson, failure to register a motor vehicle, March 19.

Dillon Nutter, 25, Newcastle, failure to register a motor vehicle, March 20.

Eric O’Connell, 62, Candia, N.H., criminal speeding, March 22.

Robert Oferosky, 31, Damariscotta, criminal speeding, March 26.

Marion Pinkham, 29, Whitefield, failure to register a motor vehicle, March 20.

Accidents

March 18: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle accident at Maxwell’s Market on Gardiner Road. Aleene Barnes, 75, of Wiscasset, was entering a parking spot when her foot, wet from the rain, slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator, causing her car to jolt forward and strike the building. No injuries were reported.

March 20: Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle accident at the Wiscasset Lil’ Mart. Kevin Morris, 57, of Bath, was traveling through the parking lot and began to back into a parking spot. Anthony Porzio, 25, of Waldoboro, was traveling behind Morris, was unable to back up in time, and the two vehicles struck each other. No injuries were reported.

March 31: Officer Willhoite responded to a deer vs. motor vehicle accident on Bath Road. Brian Rathburn, 49, of Wiscasset, was traveling south on Bath Road when two deer entered the roadway. Rathburn was unable to avoid the deer and struck both. No injuries were reported.

