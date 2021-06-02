Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of May 15-31:

Arrests

Benjamin Dauphin, 33, Wiscasset, Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, May 21.

Derek Macleod, 37, Gardiner, operating under the influence — one prior, May 23.

Summonses

Jonathan Benwell, 29, Kezar Falls, theft by unauthorized taking, May 26.

Karl Berriault, 44, Lewiston, operating after suspension, May 25.

Hazen Oakes, 19, Boothbay, failure to register a motor vehicle, May 21.

Harrison Parks, 22, Bremen, failure to register a motor vehicle, May 26.

Lee Patterson, 29, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, May 22.

Harley Richards, 27, Waldoboro, failure to register a motor vehicle, May 20.

Jennifer Rosa, 42, Woolwich, operating after license suspension, violation of condition of release, May 22.

Spencer Vogt, 34, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, May 28.

Accidents

May 17: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Bath Road and Churchill Street. Michael Lucas, 56, of Wiscasset, was traveling east when Mary Galloway, 73, of Dresden, was turning. Lucas struck the back of Galloway’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

May 19: Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Bath Road and Birch Point Road. Cassandra Craft, 27, of Lewiston, was traveling westbound when she failed to yield the right of way to Scott Geroux, 59, of Chelsea, who was traveling westbound and stopped to turn. Craft struck the back of Geroux’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

May 22: Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a one-vehicle accident on Willow Lane. Jennifer Rosa, 42, of Woolwich, was traveling north on Willow Lane when her vehicle malfunctioned, causing her to go off the roadway and into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

