Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of June 15-30:

Arrests

Kristin Crowley, 35, Wiscasset, warrant out of Androscoggin County, June 17.

Jeffrey Howard, 58, Wiscasset, domestic violence criminal threatening and attempted domestic violence assault, June 23.

James Murphy, 41, Woolwich, violation of conditions of release, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest/detention, and terrorizing, June 22.

Vlad Palli, 23, Richmond, operating under the influence — one prior, operating without a license, escape, and violation of conditions of release, June 20.

Summonses

Benjamin Dauphin, 34, Wiscasset, operating after suspension, violation of conditions of release, June 20.

Nicholas Miller, 26, St. George, violation of bail conditions, June 30.

Anthony Southall, 41, McIntosh, Ala., failure to register a motor vehicle, June 27.

Crashes

June 23: Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Heidi Laflamme, 54, of Damariscotta, was traveling south when she was rear-ended by a vehicle being operated by Hannah Biron, 18, of Gray. No injuries were reported.

June 24: Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bradford Road. Jennifer Fish, 42, of Kingfield, was traveling south when a deer ran out in front of her and she was unable to avoid it. No injuries were reported.

Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Garret Day, 18, of Newcastle, was traveling north when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. Day’s vehicle traveled off the road, scraped a tree, and came to a rest on the corner of Birch Point Road and Bath Road. No injuries were reported.

June 27: Chief Hesseltine responded to a single-vehicle crash on Birch Point Road. Thomas Avery, 21, of Wiscasset, was traveling north and making a right turn between the storage units when he struck the building. No injuries were reported.

