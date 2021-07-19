Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 1-15:

Arrests

Sean Boynton, 53, Jefferson, hindering apprehension or prosecution, July 9.

James Chamberlain, 24, Wiscasset, warrant for failure to appear out of Kennebec County, July 7.

Julie Demeester, 63, Westford, Mass., operating under the influence, criminal mischief, driving to endanger, and refusal to sign a criminal summons, July 2.

Kristina Donahue, 47, Damariscotta, violation of conditions of release and operating after license suspension, July 9.

Crystal Plummer, 36, Wiscasset, warrant for failure to appear out of Penobscot County, July 11.

Robert Washburn, 23, Wiscasset, violation of conditions of release, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, July 14.

Kevin Welch, 46, Wiscasset, harassment and criminal mischief, July 12.

Summonses

A juvenile, violation of a protection from abuse order, July 12.

Lhea Sellick, 37, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 11.

Kevin Welch, 46, Wiscasset, harassment and disorderly conduct (words/gestures), July 11.

Danielle Wiglusz, 39, Westport Island, driving to endanger, July 10.

Crashes

On July 2, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Julie Demeester, 63, of Westford, Mass., was driving north on Bath Road when she went off the road into a ditch nears Montsweag Roadhouse., striking the wire of a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

On July 3, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Carroll Cunningham, 73, of Jefferson, was driving through a parking lot when a vehicle operated by Allen Moroney, 65, of West Bath, backed out of a parking space and struck Cunningham’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On July 5, Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main Street and Middle Street. Matthew Mullins, 30, of Georgetown, was traveling north on Main Street, when he became distracted by adjusting his air conditioner and struck the vehicle in front of him from behind, operated by Dolleen Moureaux, 33, of Bath. Moreaux’s vehicle was then pushed into a vehicle operated by Nickol Daigle, 38, of Lisbon. No injuries were reported.

On July 7, Sgt. Hatch responded to a car vs. deer crash on Gardiner Road. Michael Carlton, 58, of Wiscasset, was traveling south on Gardiner Road when deer entered the roadway. Carlton was unable to avoid the deer and struck it. No injuries were reported.

On July 9, Sgt. Hatch responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Tristin Bickford, 23, of Damariscotta, was traveling south when he fell asleep, crossed the oncoming lane and left the roadway, striking several trees. No injuries were reported.

On July 9, Sgt. Hatch responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Cody Lathrop, 19, of Randolph, was traveling north on Gardiner Road when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the road, and struck a guardrail and a garage to a residence. No injuries were reported.

On July 10, Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Birch Point Road and Bath Road. Keaton Rames, 74, of Mesa, Ariz., was traveling south on Bath Road, when a vehicle operated by Danielle Wiglusz, 39, of Westport Island, went through the stop sign at Birch Point Road and struck Rames’ vehicle. Wiglusz’s vehicle went off the roadway, striking a tree. Minor injuries were reported.

On July 10, Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Bath Road and Beechnut Hill Road. Derek DeGeer, 50, of Nobleboro, was traveling north on Old Bath Road. Kathleen Oates, 70, of Bedford, Mass., was traveling west on Beechnut Hill Road, and failed to give right of way to DeGeer, striking the rear quarter panel of DeGeer’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On July 10, Officer Willhoite responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Lucia Gettier, 79, of Shutebury, Mass., was traveling north on Bath Road when she fell asleep and her vehicle left the roadway, striking a fire hydrant. No injuries were reported.

On July 11, Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bath Road and Old Bath Road. Benjamin Barker, 34, of Brunswick, was operating his motorcycle south on Bath Road. Sheridan Pinkham, 73, of Boothbay, pulled off of Old Bath Road making a left turn, and failed to yield to Barker and struck him, causing Barker to fall off the motorcycle. Minor injuries were reported.

On July 12, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Birch Point Road and Ready Point Road. Betty Seery, 78, of Wiscasset, was parked legally on the side of Birch Point Road. Catherine Fisher, 71, of Wiscasset, was backing out of her driveway and struck Seery’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

