Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of July 15-31:

Arrests

Dylan Ames, 22, Wiscasset, operating a vehicle without a license and attaching false plates, July 15.

Brandon Tobey, 36, Augusta, violation of a protection from abuse order, July 18.

Jennifer Coombs, 62, Wiscasset, assault, July 28.

Nathaniel Betts, 23, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault and violation of conditions of release, July 29.

James Sonia, 52, Wiscasset, operating under the influence, July 30.

Summonses

A juvenile from Pittston, operation of a defective vehicle, July 16.

Jeffrey Gleason, 49, Wiscasset, disorderly conduct, July 21.

Jason Moniz, 37, Woolwich, operating after license suspension, July 28.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On July 23, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a deer versus car crash on Alna Road. Loretta Sproul, 35, of Wiscasset, was travelling east on Alna Road when a deer entered the roadway. Sproul was unable to avoid the deer and struck the deer with the driver side corner of her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On July 24, Officer Willhoite responded a to single-vehicle crash on West Alna Road. Abdirashid Osman, 41, of Lewiston, was traveling north on West Alna Road when he attempted to turn around by backing into a driveway. Osman missed the driveway and his vehicle went into the ditch. No injuries were reported.

On July 26, Officer Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Jeffrey Richards, 54, of St. George, was travelling south on Bath Road behind a vehicle operated by John Sullivan, 34, of Woolwich. Richards attempted to pass Sullivan near the turn to Old Ferry Road, thinking that Sullivan was turning left. Richard’s rear driver corner struck the front passenger corner of Sullivan’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On July 27, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue. Devyn Perro, 19, of Westampton, N.J., was backing into a parking spot and struck a vehicle owned by Michael King, 64, of Dadeville, Ala. No injuries were reported.

On July 29, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Bedelia Abbott, 33, of Wiscasset, was traveling west and attempting to turn left from the right-turn-only lane. Meghan Reed, 29, of Wiscasset, was traveling east and making a left turn. Both vehicles collided. No injuries were reported.

On July 30, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bath Road and Gardiner Road. Charles Johnson, 58, of Jefferson, was traveling south following a vehicle operated by Joan Bickford, 67, of Wiscasset. Both vehicles came to a stop at the light. Traffic began to proceed, and Johnson assumed Bickford had started to follow traffic.

