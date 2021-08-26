Wiscasset Police Report

The Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity for the period of Aug. 1-15:

Arrests

Cory Barter, 37, Gardiner, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (W), operating while license suspended or revoked (one prior), and violation of conditions of release, Aug. 7

Bryan Black, 50, Boothbay, operating under the influence, operating after habitual offender (prior), and violation of condition of release, Aug. 7.

Summonses

Hannah Thomas, 33, Wiscasset, criminal threatening, Aug. 6.

Jordan Smerdon, 24, Newcastle, operating after license suspension, Aug. 8.

Harry Hilton, 67, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, Aug. 12.

Jacob Shepherd, 50, Wiscasset, operating after license suspension, Aug. 13.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Aug. 1, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Jennifer Glines, 55, of Windham, was traveling southbound when she crossed the center line and the vehicle she was operating left the road and struck a set of mailboxes. Minor injuries were reported.

On Aug. 2, Officer Barnes responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Mary McLean, 63, of Rockland, was traveling north when she began to slow with traffic. A vehicle following her, operated by Brandon Harrington, 41, of Boothbay, failed the stop in time and struck the rear of McLean’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 10, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Crystal Bell, 21, of Hampden, was backing up in a parking lot. A vehicle unoccupied and parked legally was struck and sustained minor damage to the center passenger side. No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 14, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Suzanna Brawn, 36, of Topsham, was traveling north on Bath Road when she stopped with traffic. A vehicle following Brawn, operated by Joanne Valentino, 64, of Bath, failed to stop in time and struck the rear of Brawn’s vehicle. Minor injuries were reported.

