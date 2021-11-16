Wiscasset Police Report

William Andrychowski, 47, Wales, operating under the influence (alcohol), Nov. 6.

Christopher Barboza-Graham, 30, Wiscasset, domestic criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, and criminal mischief, Nov. 10.

Travis M. Chapman, 48, Alna, violation of protection order, Nov. 10.

Summonses

Dylan M. Holbrook, 29, Wiscasset, was summonsed for violation of harassment order, criminal threatening, and violation of condition of release, Nov. 7.

Segundo F. Quijosaca, 33, Hopkinton Mass., speeding 30-plus MPH over speed limit, Nov. 7.

Harry Hilton, 67, Wiscasset, harassment by telephone, Nov. 13.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Oct. 28, Sgt. Perry Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on private property in Wiscasset. Caroline Sonia, 80, of Wiscasset, backed out of her parking space at the same time as Rebeca Andujar, 44, of Nutley N.J., and did not see Andujar behind her. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 2, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Wayne Munsey, 42, of Brunswick, was traveling eastbound on Bath Road when a deer stepped into the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 4 Chief Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle crash on Birch Point Road. Nicole Dansereau, 32, of Wiscasset, was traveling westbound on Birch Point Road when a deer stepped into the roadway. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 4, Chief Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle crash on Federal Street. Melinda Jones, 35, of Newcastle, was traveling southbound when she hit a patch of ice and left the roadway striking some shrubs. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 5 Sgt. Hatch responded to a single-vehicle crash at Dunkin Donuts in Wiscasset. Gerald Benner, 57, of Bremen, attempted to use the drive through however the vehicle was too high and struck the awning. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 5 Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Water Street. Alexander Thompson, 29, of Arlington Virginia, was stopped in traffic when he was struck from behind by Joel Morley, 71, of Edgecomb. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 6, Officer Nathan Willhoite responded to a two-vehicle crash in the Ames True Value parking lot. James Donatelli, 73, of Boothbay Harbor, backed out of his parking spot into the vehicle of Jessica Pinkham, 38, of Boothbay. No injuries were reported.

On Nov. 11, Sgt. Hatch responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Thomas Blatz, 57, of Wiscasset, turned left out of Ames True Value in front of Elizabeth Bergeron, 26, of Bath, who was traveling south on Bath Road. Bergeron left the roadway to avoid the vehicle of Blatz. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

