Wiscasset Police Report

Wiscasset Police Department reports the following activity from Dec. 14–31:

Arrests

Clancy J Morton, 36, Woolwich, violating conditions of release, assault, and driving to endanger, Dec. 12.

Leon Cray, 55, Wiscasset, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief, Dec. 13.

Kyle G. Pendleton, 34, Alna, operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating a vehicle without a license, Dec. 20.

Nicholas Dipietrantonio III, 30, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Dec. 26.

Nichole M. Pranes, 46, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, and use of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 29.

James H. Pranes, 49, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and use of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 29.

Donald E. Brewer, 59, Southport Island, operating after license suspension, Dec. 29.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Dec. 15, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Lawrence Berry, 67 of Wiscasset, was traveling southbound making a left-hand turn onto Hooper Street, and unknown vehicle was traveling southbound behind Berry, failed to yield and hit the rear corner of the vehicle. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 15, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Brandon Harrington, 41 of Boothbay Harbor, was traveling eastbound and failed to yield the right of way to Jacob Maker, 21 of New Harbor, who was stopped in traffic making a left-hand turn onto Hodge Street. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 16, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Old Dresden Road. Alfred Perry, 64 of Harpswell, backed out of Old Dresden Road into the vehicle of Jack James, 23 of Pittston, who was driving through the intersection. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 20, Chief Larry responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street. Julia Light, 20 of State College, Pa., was traveling southbound into traffic and failed to yield the right of way to Kevin O’Leary, 62 of Oakland, who was traveling westbound following the road way. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 21, Officer Jonathan Barnes responded to a one-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Karen Backiel, 36 of Bath, was traveling southbound following the roadway when she struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 23, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Meghan Reed, 29 of Wiscasset, was traveling northbound stopped in traffic when Brad Russell 31 of Newcastle, failed to yield the right of way and struck the vehicle of Reed. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 26, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Jeana Chandler, 27 of Alna, was making a right hand turn onto Ward Brook Road when Alexander Gurney 20 of West Bath, failed to yield and struck Chandler. No injuries were reported.

On Dec. 31, Officer Patrick Mitchell responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. James York III, 28 of Woolwich, was traveling southbound on Bath Road making a right-hand turn when a juvenile of Boothbay following struck the rear of the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Wiscasset Police Department responded to 345 calls for service. For the year 2021, there were 3,799 calls for service.

