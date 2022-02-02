Wiscasset Police Report

Summonses

Jacob Paul Alexander Shepard, 51, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 9.

Samuel Grant, 25, Windsor, operating after license suspension, Jan. 18.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Jan. 15, Sergeant Perry Hatch responded to a one-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Conan Peoples, 40, of Wiscasset, drove off with a gas nozzle still in his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 17, Chief Larry Hesseltine responded to a one-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. John Brandi, 46, of Woolwich, was traveling southbound following the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle, slid off the road and into a tree. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 18, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Gardiner Road. Ann Wilkie, 64, of Wiscasset, was backing out of a parking spot and backed into the unoccupied vehicle of Robert Augustine, 58, of Waldoboro. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 24, Chief Hesseltine responded to a two-vehicle crash on Bath Road. Justin Campbell, 37, of Nobleboro, was traveling westbound and failed to yield the right of way to Leon Maccorkle, 55, of Round Pond. No injuries were reported.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

